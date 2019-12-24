Connect with us
Monitor News Bureau

Published

20 hours ago

on

Monitor News Bureau

A Newspaper company in Kashmir

Wide Ball

Traffic jams on key intersections

Key junctions in Srinagar city are witnessing heavy traffic jams each day.
At peak hours, motorists are usually seen stuck in long queues.Journeys that take minutes usually end in over an hour on the road.Lack of parking space and disregard to traffic rules are key reasons for this mess.The situation is aggravated by the poor state of roads in Srinagar and other areas.
Monitor News Bureau

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

Wide Ball

Off the track

As Kashmir closure completes over 80 days, businesses in the valley have faced huge losses running in thousands of crores.

The two sectors that have been impacted the most include transport and tourism

Public transport remains off the roads while houseboats and hotels are empty since August 5 when Centre revoked Article 370

As per recent reports, the total business losses have crossed Rs 10,000 crores

Transporters and houseboat owners claim they are at the brink of bankruptcy

With winters approaching, the two sectors fear the losses would further increase.
Monitor News Bureau

Published

2 months ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

Wide Ball

Biz interrupted

The two month communication clampdown in Kashmir had a drastic impact on business associated with weddings. While thousands of marriage functions were called off, many more were carried out with utmost simplicity.

Monitor News Bureau

Published

2 months ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

