Smartphones turn obsolete
The ongoing Internet blockade that began on August 5 has drastically reduced the sales of smartphones in Kashmir
Several businessmen cry huge drop in sales
People prefer budget phones considering that only calling facility is available in Kashmir.
Lack of buyers is also triggering job losses in this sector, as companies don’t want to keep employees if they are not able to generate sales.
People say there is nothing smart about smartphones without Internet
Traffic jams on key intersections
Key junctions in Srinagar city are witnessing heavy traffic jams each day.
At peak hours, motorists are usually seen stuck in long queues.Journeys that take minutes usually end in over an hour on the road.Lack of parking space and disregard to traffic rules are key reasons for this mess.The situation is aggravated by the poor state of roads in Srinagar and other areas.
Off the track
As Kashmir closure completes over 80 days, businesses in the valley have faced huge losses running in thousands of crores.
The two sectors that have been impacted the most include transport and tourism
Public transport remains off the roads while houseboats and hotels are empty since August 5 when Centre revoked Article 370
As per recent reports, the total business losses have crossed Rs 10,000 crores
Transporters and houseboat owners claim they are at the brink of bankruptcy
With winters approaching, the two sectors fear the losses would further increase.
Biz interrupted
The two month communication clampdown in Kashmir had a drastic impact on business associated with weddings. While thousands of marriage functions were called off, many more were carried out with utmost simplicity.