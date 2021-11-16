Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Kartarpur Sahib corridor will be reopened on Wednesday as decided by the Narendra Modi government.

The visa-free 4.7-km corridor connects the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It was shut in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said the decision would benefit a large number of Sikh pilgrims and reflected the reverence of the Modi government towards Guru Nanak and the community.

In a major decision, that will benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, PM @Narendramodi govt has decided to re-open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of the Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community,” Shah tweeted.

ਵੱਡੀ ਗਿਣਤੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿੱਖ ਸ਼ਰਧਾਲੂਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਲਾਭ ਪਹੁੰਚਾਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡੇ ਫੈਸਲੇ ਵਿੱਚ ਪੀ ਐਮ@narendramodi ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ ਕਰਤਾਰਪੁਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਲਾਂਘੇ ਨੂੰ ਭਲਕੇ 17 ਨਵੰਬਰ ਤੋਂ ਮੁੜ ਖੋਲ੍ਹਣ ਦਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ।

ਇਹ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਮੋਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਦੀ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਡੀ ਸਿੱਖ ਕੌਮ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਅਥਾਹ ਸ਼ਰਧਾ ਨੂੰ ਦਰਸਾਉਂਦਾ ਹੈ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 16, 2021