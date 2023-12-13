SRINAGAR: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday raided multiple locations in South Kashmir in connection with the investigation of a case, officials said.

Quoting a top official, news agency KDC reported that SIA raids are underway at many locations in south Kashmir parts. “The searches are being carried out in FIR no 311 of 2023 registered at police station Anantnag now SIA Kashmir.”

These searches are being carried out in pursuance of search warrants issued by the Special Court, the official said, adding that, the case was initially investigated by Anantnag Police and subsequently it was transferred to the SIA.