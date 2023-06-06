Riyadh: Pilgrims have started arriving in Madinah for Haj 2023.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that many pilgrims are keen on visiting Madinah before performing the rituals of Haj to pay their respects to the Prophet and pray at the Grand Mosque.

Welcoming Indonesian pilgrims at Madinah airport! pic.twitter.com/zhPt5xOSxa — The Holy Mosques (@theholymosques) June 4, 2023

The authorities receive pilgrims at the airport with flowers, dates, and Zamzam water bottles upon arrival and their entry procedures proceed smoothly and efficiently.

Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) in the Madinah region has begun implementing the operational plan for this year’s Haj season.

Director General of the Authority in Madinah, Dr. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Zahrani, said that the plan includes providing emergency medical services to visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque, as well as on the roads leading to Madinah.

وصول أولى رحلات ضيوف الرحمن القادمين من تركيا المستفيدين من مبادرة #طريق_مكة. pic.twitter.com/oFsPZRGtxn — مطار المدينة | Madinah Airport (@madinahairport) May 30, 2023

He said that the plan will be operational until Muharram 15, 1445 AH.

1410 officials and volunteers have been deployed to serve the pilgrims.

45 emergency centers are participating in the implementation of the plan, including 79 paramedic teams equipped with the latest vehicles and 710 other people ready to carry out air ambulance services.

Al-Zahrani said that the operational capacity of the Prophet’s Mosque and the surrounding squares will be increased to keep up with the increase in the number of worshippers.

The SRCA plans to make use of the region’s command and control room and that medical services start from the moment they are needed.