Rare laparoscopic surgery performed at Gousia Hospital 

SRINAGAR: Dr. Imtiaz Wani, Consultant Surgeon at Government Gousia Hospital, achieved a significant medical feat by successfully performing a Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy in a patient with a rare condition known as Preduodenal Portal Vein (PDPV).

This congenital anomaly, where the portal vein runs in front of the duodenum instead of behind it, is exceptionally rare and poses substantial challenges during surgery.

The patient, an adult female suffering from symptomatic gallstones (Cholelithiasis), underwent the procedure under the ABPJY Golden card scheme. During the surgery, the presence of the preduodenal portal vein was unexpectedly discovered along with adhesions.

Recognizing the complexity and potential risks associated with this anomaly, Dr. Wani proceeded with utmost caution, prioritizing patient safety above all. Through meticulous care, perseverance, and trust, the surgery was successfully completed laparoscopically, avoiding the need for open surgery which is often required in such cases.

Dr. Wani emphasized the rarity of this anomaly, citing previous cases where similar conditions had resulted in surgeries being converted to open procedures due to the high risk of complications.

He highlighted the importance of raising awareness among surgeons about such anomalies to prevent inadvertent injuries to critical structures like the portal vein, which could lead to severe morbidity and even mortality if not recognized and managed appropriately.

Dr. Imtiaz Wani is one of the renowned surgeons of the valley. He was awarded many times by the Jammu and Kashmir Government for his dedication towards patients. He also received the Infotel Appreciation Award from the Health Minister in 2017 at Tagore Hall. Dr. Imtiaz Wani performed his duties in Bandipora, Pattan, Kreeri, etc. Presently, he is posted at Gousia Hospital Khanyar as a consultant in surgery.