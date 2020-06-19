Shopian gunfight: Four militants killed, operation on

Shopian: One more militant was killed in a gunfight that broke out on Thursday in Bandpawa area of Chitragam Tehsil in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

An official said that one more militant was killed in the gunfight. With this killing, the death toll of the militants in the encounter has reached four.

Srinagar based defence Spokesperson Rajesh Kalia said that, “Two more militants killed (Total Four militants). Joint Operation in progress, ” he said.

A team of Police, Army’s 44 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area—(KNO)