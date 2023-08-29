In a tragic and disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through the city of Nagpur, a man identified as Umesh Khandar (35) lost his life in an alleged case of murder. The accused, Bunty Gharpure, is believed to have orchestrated the brutal killing, allegedly at the behest of the deceased’s wife, with whom he was romantically involved.

The incident unfolded on a fateful Saturday when Bunty Gharpure reportedly lured Umesh Khandar to join him for a liquor session. It is during this gathering that a heated confrontation is said to have ensued, culminating in a violent altercation that resulted in Umesh Khandar losing his life.

According to preliminary investigations by the local authorities, it is believed that the deceased’s wife, who was reportedly in a relationship with Bunty Gharpure, may have instigated or played a role in the tragic event. Further inquiries are underway to determine the exact circumstances and motives behind this heart-wrenching incident.

Local law enforcement agencies have taken Bunty Gharpure into custody, and he will be subjected to a thorough investigation to ascertain his involvement and the extent of his culpability in Umesh Khandar’s death.