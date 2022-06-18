A 10-year-old boy killed his mother for not giving him money to purchase a new dress at Uparbarada village in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

The accused had allegedly asked his mother to give him money for buying a new dress on the occasion of the Raja celebration.

When she denied him money, the accused got irked and attacked her with an axe following which she died on the spot.

Some locals informed the matter to the Nayakote police, who reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The woman’s body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

Sources said that the minor boy is currently undergoing interrogation at the police station. He will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board later.