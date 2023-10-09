In a heartwarming display of dedication and commitment, Asiya Jan and Parveena Akhter, members of the Self-Help Group (SHG) under the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) in Pulwama, have earned a well-deserved spotlight. Their remarkable performance in the “Meri Mati Mera Desh” campaign has not only made them stand out but has also garnered recognition from the highest echelons of government.

Asiya Jan and Parveena Akhter have demonstrated that when individuals are determined to make a difference, they can indeed leave an indelible mark on society. The duo’s involvement in the campaign has been nothing short of exemplary, and their recent accolades reflect their unwavering commitment to their community and nation.

The “Meri Mati Mera Desh” campaign, initiated to promote sustainable agriculture, environmental conservation, and rural development, has been the ideal platform for Asiya Jan and Parveena Akhter to showcase their dedication. Their active role in the campaign has not only raised awareness but has also set a precedent for other SHG members to follow.

What sets Asiya Jan and Parveena Akhter apart is their hands-on approach. They have actively participated in tree plantation drives, soil conservation efforts, and initiatives aimed at boosting the local economy. Their impact is tangible, as evidenced by the lush greenery that now adorns Pulwama and the burgeoning local businesses.

Asiya Jan, with her livelihood rooted in beekeeping, poly houses, and a car service station, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the “Meri Mati Mera Desh” campaign. Her experience in these diverse fields has been instrumental in shaping the campaign’s success, and her dedication to sustainable agriculture practices is truly inspiring.

Parveena Akhter, on the other hand, is a multi-talented individual, excelling in lavender cultivation, handicrafts, and farming. Her skills have not only contributed to the economic growth of Pulwama but have also played a crucial role in preserving local traditions and crafts.

Their recent recognition, wherein they received a cash award of ₹10,000 each from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon’ble Union Minister for Heavy Industries, Government of India, is a testament to their outstanding contributions. The award ceremony, held at Saffron Park Pampore, Pulwama, was a moment of pride for the entire region.

Asiya Jan and Parveena Akhter’s journey from dedicated SHG members to local heroes showcases the power of community-driven initiatives and the spirit of “Meri Mati Mera Desh.” Their story serves as an inspiration to others, highlighting that change begins with individuals who are willing to roll up their sleeves and work towards a brighter future.

Their exemplary efforts underscore the importance of recognizing and nurturing talent at the grassroots level. Pulwama and the entire Jammu and Kashmir region can look up to Asiya Jan and Parveena Akhter as shining examples of what can be achieved when determination meets opportunity.

In a world where headlines are often dominated by challenges and setbacks, the achievements of Asiya Jan and Parveena Akhter remind us that there are individuals among us who are tirelessly working to make our communities and our nation a better place. Their story is a beacon of hope and a testament to the potential that lies within each of us to contribute positively to society.

Asiya Jan and Parveena Akhter’s journey is far from over, and their continued efforts in the “Meri Mati Mera Desh” campaign promise to yield even more remarkable results. We eagerly await their future endeavors and hope that their story will inspire others to follow in their footsteps and contribute to the betterment of overall society.