Shaitaan Box Office Collection Crosses 68 Cr Mark on Day 5

New Delhi: The box office numbers for Vikas Bahl’s Shaitaan have witnessed a decline after its first weekend. On day 5, the supernatural thriller raked in ₹ 6.75 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the remake of the Gujarati film Vash has accumulated a total of ₹ 68 crore at the domestic box office. Shaitaan follows the harrowing tale of a family of three held captive by an individual wielding supernatural powers. The movie stars Ajay Devgn as Kabeer, Madhavan in the role of Vanraaj Kashyap, Janki Bodiwala playing Jahnvi, and Jyotika portraying the role of Jyoti. Shaitaan has been jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

On Tuesday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a note on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the day 4 box office collection of Shaitaan. The film critic wrote, “After scoring an excellent total in its opening weekend, #Shaitaan posts a strong number on a make-or-break Day 4 [Mon]… Fri 15.21 cr, Sat 19.18 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 7.81 cr. Total: ₹ 62.94 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice #Shaitaan is eyeing ₹ 82 cr [or thereabouts] total in *Week 1*.”

“The holy month of #Ramadan has commenced, which will impact the biz of *all* films, since a chunk of movie-going audience stays away from cinemas,” Taran Adarsh added

In his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Shaitaan 1.5 out of 5 stars and wrote: “The fact that Bahl is working with a tried-and-tested script – Vash, a 2023 film written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik – comes in handy in setting up the clash between a family on a weekend vacation in a farmhouse in the hills and a strange entrapment masterminded by an evil intruder who overstays his welcome.”

He continued, “The flummoxed parents, Kabir and Jyoti, played by Devgn and Jyotika respectively, are at their wit’s end when Jahnvi (Hindi cinema debutante Janki Bodiwala, reprising the role she played in Vash) falls prey to an amiable but mysterious man who the couple let into the house when he seeks permission to charge his mobile phone. He not only refuses to leave, but he also takes complete control of Jahnvi with his unmatched powers of hypnosis.”

