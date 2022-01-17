Top Bollywood diva Aditi Rao Hydari has become the latest celebrity to wear the ensemble made by the Pakistani designer.

Aditi Rao Hydari donned a stunning ensemble designed by Shehla Chatoor

Shehla Chatoor posted the picture of Aditi wearing a glamorous rose gold ensemble for a campaign for the fashion house.

“Multi-talented actress and iconic beauty, Aditi Rao Hydari exudes timeless elegance and resplendent glamour in timeless Shehla Chatoor Heirloom Couture,” she wrote.

The fashion house shared not just one but two pictures from the photoshoot.

Earlier, Pakistani designer Faraz Manan hit the headlines for dressing Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

Manan posted a trio of Bhatt’s photos on his Instagram feed wearing a monochrome two-piece — a deep-necked choli and bell-bottom pants in dusky pink — paired with a sequined cape of the same neutral shade with floor-length sleeves.

The pictures received a lot of love in the comment section. Actor Ayesha Omar and model Mehreen Syed were among those who commented.

Bhatt also posted pictures of her posing in the chic outfit on her Instagram account.

Her Instagram stories gave more insight into the occasion she chose the outfit for and it seemed like a close friend’s daytime wedding. Bhatt may have been one of the bridesmaids.

Manan is one of Asia’s leading couturiers and his designs are known for their attention to detail and sense of aesthetic. Though he’s majorly known for his bridal line, his creations are versatile and he creates ready-to-wear couture and lawn as well.

This isn’t the first time his designs have crossed borders and stumbled into Bollywood — only this month Deepika Padukone was seen in one of his embellished saris.

In October this year, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a Diwali ad wearing a jacket by Manan, adding some jazz to his simple kurta shalwar.

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most featured B-town celebrities in Manan’s designs. She’s done bridal shoots, lawn shoots, and even walked the runway for him.