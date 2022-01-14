Bhubaneswar: Popular journalist of NDTV news channel, Kamal Khan, passed away after suffering a massive heart attack at his Butler Colony residence in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh. He was 61.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khan was working as Executive Editor with NDTV. He was a recipient of Ramnath Goenka Award, and Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi Award from the President of India.The media fraternity in Uttar Pradesh plunged into mourning on Friday as senior journalist Kamal Khan passed away after suffering a massive heart attack. Khan was with the NDTV and was a stalwart about matters related to Uttar Pradesh. His wife Ruchi Kumar is also a journalist and works for India TV.

We are all devastated by the loss of Kamal Khan, an NDTV veteran and one of the country’s best journalists. pic.twitter.com/NZSS2bQOR5 — NDTV (@ndtv) January 14, 2022

Colleagues from across the media industry expressed feelings of shock and grief on learning of his demise.

Sharing this with profound grief , shock and numbness .@kamalkhan_NDTV sir ,our long standing Lucknow bureau chief ,rock solid journalist ,someone we all looked up to for his hard hitting yet poetic report ,passed away this morning . Will share more details as and when available pic.twitter.com/fBsG9qGjBi — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) January 14, 2022

“Sharing this with profound grief , shock and numbness . @kamalkhan_NDTV sir ,our long standing Lucknow bureau chief ,rock solid journalist ,someone we all looked up to for his hard hitting yet poetic report ,passed away this morning . Will share more details as and when available,” stated NDTV’s Alok Pandey.

“No one spoke Hindi like Kamal bhai. Devastating,” said India Today TV Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is Khan’s last piece to camera (PTC):