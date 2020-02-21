Latest News
Sedition case slapped against woman for ‘Pak Zindabad’ slogan at anti-CAA rally
A Bengaluru student raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally where party chief Asaduddin Owaisi was present on Thursday before she was stopped forcefully and handed over to the police. Bengaluru police had slapped a sedition case against the woman, said a news agency. The student has been sent to 14 days’ judicial custody.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Owaisi distanced himself from the incident and said the student was not associated with the party.
A commotion broke out at the function when the girl — Amulya Leona —stepped on the stage and started shouting slogans like ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’
She said she wanted to differentiate between the two slogans but was not allowed to continue by the organisers and cops who snatched her mic away before taking her off stage.
In the video clip of the incident, Owaisi is seen arguing with the girl while one of the organisers on the stage tried to take her mic away. Old Hyderabad MP was later seen in discussion with cops who had arrived on the stage by then. He later condemned the incident.
“I condemn this statement. The woman is not associated with us,” ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.
He added that “Humare Liye Bharat Zindabad Tha, Zindabad Rahega (Long live India has always been our slogan and will remain so)”.
The girl was taken to the Upparpet police station in the city post the incident.
The incident came on a day when Owaisi’s party drew flak over party’s Mumbai leader Waris Pathan’s alleged statement that 15 crore Muslims will prove to be heavy on 100 crore Hindus.
He purportedly made the comments during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally at Kalaburagi in North Karnataka four days ago on February 16.
“Now time has come, we are told that we have sent our mothers and sisters in the front and were sitting covered in blanket…only our lionesses have come out and you are already sweating, understand what will happen if we come together. (We may be) 15 crore, but are heavy on 100 (crore), remember it,” he is purportedly heard saying in a video says PTI.
Pathan is believed to be referring to the allegations that anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi were using women and children to meet their ends.
The BJP’s Karnataka unit hit out at Pathan and said such threats do not work in new India.
Another B’luru girl held for ‘Free Kashmir’ placard
Bengaluru, Feb 21: Another Bengaluru woman was detained for allegedly holding a placard saying ”Free Kashmir” at a demonstration in the city to protest against the arrest of college student Amulya who had purportedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA rally a day ago, a top police official said on Friday.
“Arudra is being questioned at the Silver Jubilee Park police station after she was whisked away from the spot and detained for holding the placard with ”Free Kashmir” written on it,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.
On a complaint by Sri Ram Sena activists, who were protesting against Amulya at the venue, the police booked a suo moto case against the Arudra under sections 153A and 153B of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) for disturbing peace and harmony.
Arudra is said to be a 20-year-old student of an engineering college at Malleshwaram in the city”s western suburb.
The placard also displayed ”Give Us Liberation” and ”Freedom from India”, a Sri Ram Sena activist alleged.
Earlier in the day, Amulya, 19, was arrested under section 124A of the IPC for sedition and jailed for 14 days for allegedly shouting “Pakistan Zindabad” at the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally at Freedom Park in the city centre on Thursday.
“We are trying to ascertain if there is any connection between Amuly and Arudra though she was alone at the spot holding the placard,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) R. Chandrashekar told IANS.
People friendly anti-militancy ops have yielded results in JK: Lt Gen Dhillon
The “remarkable” decrease in the number of local youths joining various militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir has been a result of Operation ‘Maa’ launched by the army, which also targeted the leaderships of outfits “in a people friendly manner”, a top army officer said here.
Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, who heads the strategic Kashmir-based XV corps, started Operation ‘Maa’ whereby a local militant trapped in an encounter is made to talk to his mother in a bid to convince him to return to his normal life.
“Nothing is lost until your mother can’t find it,” Lt Gen Dhillon said while explaining that the results of the operation were “worth noting”. “In all operations, we extend every opportunity to local militants to ‘return’. Half way through, the encounters are halted and the parents or society elders are involved to urge the trapped local militants to ‘return’. This is Operation ‘Maa’ and we have been successful many times,” Lt Gen Dhillon told PTI in a written reply.
However, details were not made available by the army as this could jeopardise the safety of former militants who are inching towards living normal lives in the national mainstream. He said effective operations, especially against the leaderships of terrorist outfits, are the result of the determined pursuit of joint counter terrorist operations “in a people friendly manner”.
According to a report compiled recently by security agencies, on an average only five youths joined militant groups every month since the special status of the erstwhile state was revoked over six months ago and it was bifurcated into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — whereas the figure before August 5, 2019 was 14 per month. Lt Gen Dhillon also believes that successful operations by security forces, which led to “elimination” of 64 per cent new recruits during their first year of joining terror groups, has also acted as a deterrent.
“As a result, the recruitment of local boys in 2019 has been nearly half in comparison to 2018 and joining terrorist tanzeems (organisations) has become a non-lucrative option for the youth,” he said. The report also said large gatherings at funerals of militants killed by the forces has become a thing of the past. Now, only a handful of close relatives are seen during the burials of militants killed in encounters with security forces, it said.
Before August 5, 2019, funeral gatherings of killed militants used to be high and sometimes had more than 10,000 people, the report pointed out, adding that such gatherings had become fertile grounds for recruitment of youths into militancy. However, there has been a sharp decline in such tendencies and has impacted recruitment of local boys in various groups which has come down drastically, the report, which has been collated by various security agencies, said.
“There were instances (after August 5, 2019) when militants were buried and funeral was attended by just by a dozen of close relatives,” it said.
Booked for corruption, MD Handicrafts (Sales & Exports) suspended
Jammu, Feb 21: The J&K administration has ordered suspension of the managing director of Handicrafts (Sales & Exports) Corporation, Jasvinder Singh Dua, who was booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) last year.
As per a government order accessed by The Kashmir Monitor, Masrat-ul-Islam, the director of handicrafts, Jammu and Kashmir, will hold the charge of the post of managing director of Handicrafts (Sales & Exports)Corporation in addition to his own duties till further orders.
“Pending enquiry, Jasvinder Singh Dua is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, in terms of Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956,” the order read, adding that during the period of his suspension, Dua would remain attached with the office of divisional commissioner, Jammu.
On October 10 last year, the ACB registered a case against Dua and two others — former managing director of SICOP A K Khullar and ex-general manager of SICOP B S Dua.
The case was registered on the basis of verification conducted by the ACB into the allegations against B S Dua, which included illegal appointment of his nephew Jasvinder Singh Dua in SICOP.
“During the probe, it transpired that Jasvinder Singh Dua had a sudden rise — within a span of 16 years of his service. He rose to the post of MD SICOP. Jasvinder Singh Dua had initially been appointed in SICOP as Junior Engineer for a period of three months.
“After approximately three months, his service as Junior Engineer was regularized by then MD illegally and under a conspiracy hatched with B S Dua, then GM, SICOP, who happened to be an uncle of the beneficiary. It has also come to the fore that during the period of B S Dua as MD, SICOP, his nephew got three promotions in violation of rules and norms governing the subject,” the ACB had said.
DSP Davinder Singh case: NIA conducts raid in Pulwama
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out a fresh raid in south Kashmir district of Pulwama reportedly in...
Mahashivratri rekindles memories of Kashmir’s glorious past
Ever since the Pandit community left the Kashmir Valley in early 1990, Mahashivratri, locally known as ‘Hairat’; it has become...
