Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is looking for Officer Grade A (Assistant Managers) for the Information Technology department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website www.sebi.gov.in till July 31, 2022.

Vacancy details:

Important dates:

On-Line Application and Payment of fee On-Line: July 14, 2022, to July 31, 2022

Availability of Call Letters on the SEBI website (for On-Line Examinations): Will be intimated by email/SMS

Phase I On-Line Examination and Paper 1 of Phase II examination: August 27, 2022

Paper 2 of Phase II examination: September 24, 2022

Phase III Interview: Dates will be intimated

Name and number of posts:

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Manager: 24

Application Fee

Unreserved/OBC/EWSs: Rs 1000

SC/ ST/ PwBD: Rs 100

Pay scale:

The pay scale of officers in Grade A is Rs, 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850- 3300(1)-89150 (17 years)

How to apply