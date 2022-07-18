Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is looking for Officer Grade A (Assistant Managers) for the Information Technology department.
The interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website www.sebi.gov.in till July 31, 2022.
Vacancy details:
Important dates:
- On-Line Application and Payment of fee On-Line: July 14, 2022, to July 31, 2022
- Availability of Call Letters on the SEBI website (for On-Line Examinations): Will be intimated by email/SMS
- Phase I On-Line Examination and Paper 1 of Phase II examination: August 27, 2022
- Paper 2 of Phase II examination: September 24, 2022
- Phase III Interview: Dates will be intimated
Name and number of posts:
- Assistant Manager: 24
Application Fee
- Unreserved/OBC/EWSs: Rs 1000
- SC/ ST/ PwBD: Rs 100
Pay scale:
- The pay scale of officers in Grade A is Rs, 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)-85850- 3300(1)-89150 (17 years)
How to apply
- Candidates are required to apply On-Line through the website www.sebi.gov.in from July 14, 2022, to July 31, 2022, and no other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates need not submit the system generated printout of the ON-LINE application to SEBI’s office.
