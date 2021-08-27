Schools in Delhi to re-open in a phased manner from Sep 1

New Delhi: Schools in the national capital will reopen in a phased manner from September 1, according to sources.

A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday.

“Reopening of schools will begin in phased manner. Classes for 9-12 grades will begin from September 1 and that for 6-8 grades from September 8,” a source said.

The decision came following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, following a recent brutal second wave of the infection which claimed many lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes

Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Delhi government recently announced partial reopening of schools and allowed class X and XII students to visit schools for admission-related work, practical activities and counselling sessions.