Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Riyadh’s Al-Nassr Club at the start of January, has won the best player award for the month of February presented by the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

Ronaldo enjoyed a spectacular month in which he contributed to the last 10 goals by Al-Nassr, scoring eight goals and making two assists, the Saudi Gazette reported.

This spectacular performance of Al-Nassr captain helped the team to maintain their grip on the top of the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo’s month began with a strong showing against Al-Fateh, in which he scored a last-gasp penalty to save his side’s blushes, despite Al-Nassr having gone down to 10 men. The superstar had scored four goals against Al-Wehda earlier in February; bringing up his 500th career league goal.

In the game after his dramatic Al-Wehda rout, Ronaldo assisted both goals against Al-Taawoun in a 2-1 win. Last Saturday, Ronaldo netted an incredible hat-trick within 25 minutes in the first half of the match, leading Al-Nassr Club to a 3-0 victory over Damac FC.

The technical team of the Saudi Pro League announced the winners of the February prizes, presented by the Roshn Real Estate Company.

The best coach award went to Spanish Vicente Moreno, coach of Al-Shabab, for the third time during this season. Ittihad goalkeeper the Brazilian Marcelo Grohe bagged the best goalkeeper award.

For the second time this season, Abha player Nawaf Al-Saadi won the most promising player award for the month of February.

With the start of the new season, the League announced the continuation of its monthly awards for the best coach, player, goalkeeper, and promising player, for the fifth consecutive season in the Saudi Roshen League competition.

SPL’s technical team includes experts such as Turki Al-Sultan, Sultan Al-Lahani, Khaled Al-Shanif, Manaf Abu Shaqir, and Obaidallah Al-Essa.

The winners are selected according to a number of technical and statistical criteria provided by Opta, the statistical partner of the Saudi Pro League.