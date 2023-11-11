Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) celebrated a “horror weekend” as part of the ongoing edition of the Riyadh Season.
The two-day event from November 9 to November 10 was organized by the Saudi Grand Entertainment Authority (GEA).
Videos and pictures on X showcasing participants wearing horror movie-inspired masks and costumes were widely circulated under the hashtags #Horror_weekend and #Riyadh_Season.
Large number of people dressed in spooky costumes, such as monsters, witches, bank robbers, and even French maids, participated in an event in Boulevard Riyadh City.
The head of the General Entertainment Authority, Advisor to the Saudi Royal Court, Turki Al-Sheikh, praised the Weekend Horror celebrations in Saudi Arabia.
“Terrifying and exciting moments experienced by visitors to Boulevard City during “horror weekend”🔥🔥,” Al-Sheikh wrote on X on Friday.
However, the celebration left social media users expressed mixed reactions to a celebration in Gaza, with some appreciating it while others condemned it, following Israeli forces’ ongoing bombardment on Gaza Strip since October 7.
One of the user wrote, “Worshipping Satanism in the purest place of Islam.”
“Innovators..their forms are masterpieces, controlled by them,” another wrote.
“The shemale season enters the horror stage and launches a full horror weekend #Weekend_of_horror In it, they take to the streets in the form of ghosts and dead people to terrorize people This is a people who have lost their reason and sanity and have gone from the stage of effeminateness to the stage of absolute madness. Life in #Saudi Arabia is the destruction of Satan, a constant horror,” third wrote.
“Horror Weekend?! Halloween!! And you are proud of it!! And you defend it? Sick and absent peoples. Praise be to God for the blessing of our people.. Don’t you see what is happening in Gaza, which is the ultimate stage of horror!! Even animals feel them.. God is enough, and yes, the agent,” fourth user wrote.
Fifth user wrote, “God, the atmosphere is beautiful.”
“The season of terror in Gaza is also continuing,” sixth user wrote.
Here is a glimpse of “horror weekend”
The first edition of “horror wekend” was held in 2022 alongside the activities of Riyadh Season, and the event attracted adults and children with a mix of characters inspired by cinema and fantasy.