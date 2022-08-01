New Delhi: Satyendra Prakash today assumed charge as Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

An Officer of the Indian Information Service, 1988 batch., Prakash was serving as Principal DG, Central Bureau of Communication, before his new assignment.

Satyendra Prakash has a wide experience in Central Government in the field of public communication, media management, administration, policy formulation, and program implementation.

He has represented the Government of India in various national and international forums like UNESCO, UNICEF, UNDP, etc. He has been instrumental in the formulation of draft Guidelines for Content Regulation of Government Advertising, Internet and Digital Media Policy, FM Radio Policy, Digital Cinema Policy, etc. for the Central Bureau of Communication. He was recognized for his role in the presentation of the first-ever tableau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Republic Day in 2021 on the theme of Vocal for Local.

Prakash has been associated with many major public campaigns of the Government of India, designing and executing outreach activities. He is credited with ideating important IEC campaigns. He has recently been recognized by the Election Commission of India and conferred the national award for enhancing electoral participation through voter awareness and education in 2021-22.Upon his assumption of charge, Satyendra Prakash was welcomed by senior officials of PIB.