Salman Khan posted of Aarya 2’s hoarding in Mumbai and complimented Sushmita Sen for her “killer looks” in the web series.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Arre wah Sush how nice you looking ya. Totally killing it. So happy for u. @sushmitasen47,” Salman wrote,

Sushmita was quick to reply to Salman’s post, “Thank you sooooooo much, Jaan Meri. Generous & loving as always. #cherished.”

Salman and Sushmita have appeared together in a few films, such as Biwi No 1, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

Aarya 2 was released on December 10. In a statement, Sushmita opened up about her experience of shooting for the show in Jaipur amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My God! The very definition of a bubble is now etched in my mind forever. For any crew member to work in a PPE kit, covered from head to toe for 10 hours a day is seriously tough! And the constant tests, making sure we lived away from our family, the quarantine for 7-10 days before starting to work, all these measures initially seemed difficult,” she had said.

“But in the bigger picture, we were full of gratitude to be working at such a time and being able to create something that you love. I mean, Aarya season two is a big leap from the first season,” she added.