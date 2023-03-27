The wedding took place in 2016 but it has been trending all over social media during the past few days after netizens came to know about the money involved.

The wedding of former Karnataka Minister Janardhana Reddy’s daughter cost more than Rs 500 crores (more than 6 million US dollars), making it one of the priciest weddings in India.

According to reports, the bride, Janardhan Reddy’s daughter Brahmani, wore a saree worth Rs 17 crore on her D-day along with jewellery which was Rs 90 crore. According to an estimate, more than 50,000 guests attended this lavish wedding.

Reportedly, the wedding invitation had an LCD screen which played a song picturised on the Reddy family who could be seen inviting their guests to the wedding.

The five-day extravagant wedding celebration took place at the Bangalore Palace Ground. Reportedly, the guests arriving at the wedding venue were taken from the gate in 40 luxury bullock carts.

Art directors of Bollywood films designed many sets of Vijayanagr-style temples. The dining area was designed like Reddy’s home town, Bellary village.

According to media reports, about 1500 rooms were booked by the Reddy family in all the five and three-star hotels in Bangalore.

Over 2000 cabs and 15 helicopters were hired to transport the guests from their hotels to the venue. Around 3000 security personnel were deployed at the venue.

The marriage‘s expenditure also became a topic of discussion in the Parliament where the opposition raised the extravagant expenditure incurred by G. Janardhana Reddy, who was jailed in the mining scam.

Notably, the marriage had taken place after demonetisation and was targeted by all the Opposition parties, including the Congress, because Janardhana Reddy had been a minister in the BJP government in Karnataka.