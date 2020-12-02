Riding tongas, BJP takes out ‘tiranga’ rally, promise to make Sopore ‘Chota London’

Srinagar: Continuing its active campaign for the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) polls, the BJP on Wednesday took out a ‘tiranga rally’ at Sopore in North Kashmir with a promise to make the apple town “Chota London”.

A BJP statement said the rally from Malbugh to Goodwill School in Sopore was taken at a place that was “once a Hurriyat Geelani hot-bed”.

Photo: KM/Umar Ganie

Talking to reporters on the occasion, BJP UT General Secretary and Incharge Kashmir, Vibodh Gupta said the party will restore the pristine glory of Sopore town and make it ‘Chota London’ again.

Gupta said Sopore had been neglected over the past 70 years and it ‘has also suffered by terrorism and separatism’.

Photo: KM/Umar Ganie

“The historic fruit mandi will be developed as international mandi as per international standards and it will support as a backbone for fruit growers in the area. Apart from developing the main town, the party is planning to set up cold storage facilities in the fruit mandi, so that they can sell their crop anytime. “By these things, the ailing fruit economy will revive in the area and they can wait and sell their fruits at any time during the year,” he added.

While referring to NC and PDP leaders, Gupta said from the past 70 years they have looted and exploited the resources of Jammu and Kashmir and built their houses and properties.

BJP’s UT Spokesman Abhijeet Jasrotia said the BJP had a clear agenda of development and prosperity in the region.

Photo: KM/Umar Ganie

“People of Kashmir will see a new dawn of development in coming years, rather than being exploited by two families from the past 70 years. There will be more employment opportunities in the coming future opening of more hotels, educational institutions and other industries,” he said.

Photo: KM/Umar Ganie

State Secretary BJP, Dr Fareeda said people should support the developmental agenda of BJP.

“We are hopeful that people will support the change. They will say no to traditional and family politics,” she said.