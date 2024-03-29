Residential House, 3 Shops, Transformer Damaged in Srinagar Fire

A residential house, three shops and a transformer were damaged in separate fire incidents in Srinagar, officials said.

An official told that at around 10:53 PM, one electric transformer caught fire at Kathi Darwaza area of Makdoom Sahab Srinagar, which soon spread to two shops, causing damage to transformer and the shops as well.

He added that one residential house, double-storey also got damaged in another blaze at Kralpora area of Srinagar.

The attic portion of the house has got damaged,the officials said, adding that the cause of fire is said to be electric short circuit.

Also, one more incident of fire has taken place at Hawal Chowk in the intervening night of Thursday-Friday in which one shop at the first floor of a double-storey shopping complex was damaged.

Moreover, he added that no loss of life was reported in any of the incidents and investigations have been taken up—(KNO)

