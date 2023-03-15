SRINAGAR: A one day seminar on drug abuse and how to tackle it was organized at Amar Singh College Srinagar by Range Headquarters (RPHQ) Srinagar under the civic action programme of J&K Police.

The Vice Chancellor of Cluster University Professor Qayoom Hussain was the chief guest while as Principal Amar Singh Collage Dr Bashir Ahmad Rather along with Director Health Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather where Guests of Honour. The programme was organised by RPHQ Srinagar under the supervision of DIG CKR Sujit Kumar-IPS.

In his opening remarks SO to DIG CKR Sajjad Khaliq Bhat, emphasised that J&K Police has recognized the menace of drugs many years ago and in order to fight it has setup a drug de-addiction centre way back in 2008 in PCR Srinagar. The Drug de-addiction centre Srinagar is well established today at Eidgah and has been able to treat more than 33,000 drug abusers till date. Dr Muzaffar Khan Director of J&K Police Drug De-addiction campaign gave a powerful presentation in which he was able to show how alarming the situation has become. Dr Khan who has an experience in the said field also educated the audience about how to identify if our children have taken to drugs.

On the occasion about 150 religious scholars and imams including representatives of other religions and students of Amar Singh College Srinagar were present. The function was organized in Bukhari Hall of the college and the theme of the program was to involve religious scholars to propagate the message of fight against drugs to the society. On the occasion several religious leaders expressed their views on how drugs have become the modern-day epidemic and how we can tackle it. The VC Qayoom Hussain in his speech appealed to the imams that the message against drugs needs to be given during sermons on Fridays. Principal Amar Singh College Professor Rather emphasised that to start with we should not enter a place of worship even with a pack of cigarettes in our pockets and smokers should practice at least one non-smoking day in a week as to begin with.

Valuable contribution and comments were made by many scholars and government officials present including Nighat Jabeen Deputy Drug Controller Kashmir, Dr. Arshid Hussain Professor Govt Medical College Srinagar, Dr. Akash Yousuf Khan Consultant, Showkat Malik (SSP Retired), Dr. Yasir Hussain Rather (Professor GMC Srinagar), Yasir Zehgeer (social worker), Prof. Mujeeb Ahmad Kawoosa (Convenor Drug De-Addition Committee of Amar Singh College, Prof. Hina Ameen (Convenor Debate and seminar Amar Singh College), Gursewak Singh (Indusind Bank), Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Shah (religious Scholar and Professor Govt Degree College Beerwah), Rev. Eric Priest Church Srinagar and Mufti Abdul Rashid.