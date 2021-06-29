Ready for possible third wave; oxygen supply capacity increased: LG

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the Union Territory administration is fully ready for the possible third wave if it happens and that the oxygen capacity has been increased from 14000 LPMs to 55000 LPMs at present.

“There is a prediction for the possible third wave. If God forbid it happens, we are ready to deal with it,” he said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at SKICC here.

On the oxygen capacity in J&K UT, he said when he took over, the UT had only 14000 LPM oxygen capacity which has been increased to 55000 LPM at present. “Today, each Panchayat has five Covid beds for patients. More facilities will be given to Panchayats in the days ahead that includes Oxygen concentrators etc,” he said—(KNO)