Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award renamed Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, India’s highest sporting honour, has been renamed Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

The renaming recognises the Indian hockey hero Dhyan Chand.

The Prime Minister, in a tweet, said he had been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand.

He said respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

The Prime Minister further said that Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for India and that “it is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honour will be named after him”.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: “The exceptional performance of the Men’s and Women’s Hockey Team has captured the imagination of our entire nation. There is a renewed interest towards Hockey that is emerging across the length and breadth of India. This is a very positive sign for the coming times.

I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views.

Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!