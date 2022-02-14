SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation to pay homage to slain soldiers of the Pulwama terror attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his tribute, PM Modi wrote that the bravehearts’ sacrifice ‘motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country. Three years ago on February 14, 2019, 40 Indian soldiers were killed in one of the worst terror attacks in Pulwama.

“I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivate every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country,” wrote the Prime Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid heartfelt tributes to jawans of CRPF who upheld the sovereignty of the country by making supreme sacrifice for the nation.

“The nation will always be indebted to your sacrifice. Your bravery will continue to inspire us to root out terrorism. Nation pays tribute to martyrs of Pulwama terror attack,” Shah said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singha joined the countrymen to pay tributes to the fallen heroes. “Humble tributes to the brave martyrs of 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The nation will forever be grateful to our brave soldiers of @crpfindia and their families. We are firmly resolved to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” he tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India will never forget the sacrifice of CRPF Jawans. “This country will never forget the sacrifice of the brave CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama in 2019. I pay my respects to him,” Rajnath said.

Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari took it to Koo to pay his homage. “Humble tribute and salute to all the brave soldiers martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama on 14th February 2019. The country will not forget his sacrifice,” he said.

Remembering brave soldiers of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack the Indian Army and other national leaders including Jammu and Kashmir LT Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the brave martyrs. “The songs of your bravery, don’t get lost in the raucous noise. We were so proud that we did not cry for a long time,” wrote CRPF.

On February 14, 2019, forty CRPF soldiers were killed when a 22-year-old Jaish-e-Mohommad suicide bomber old Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the CRPF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu highway near Lethpora in Pulwama district. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar.