Professor Shakil Romshoo appointed as Vice Chancellor IUST

Srinagar, Aug 14: Professor Shakil Ahmad Romshoo has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora.

As per an official order by Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat (Raj Bhavan), the appointment was made in exercise of the powers vested under Statute 2 (1) of the Schedule appended to the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Act, 2005.

“I, Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, Islamic University of Science & Technology, Awantipora, Kashmir, hereby appoint Professor Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Department of Earth Sciences, University of Kashmir as Vice Chancellor of the Islamic University of Science & Technology, Awantipora, Kashmir for a period of three years with effect from the date he takes over charge, on the terms and conditions to be notified separately,” the order reads.

Presently posted in Department of Earth Sciences of University of Kashmir, Prof Shakil Ramshoo has to his credit over 1100 citations of his research work.

He has a multidisciplinary academic and research experience spanning over 30 years, focused on the application of remote sensing and GIS in Earth and Environmental Sciences (Cryospheric sciences).

Some of his research’s findings have been incorporated into policy and planning for disaster management, water resource management, and climate change adaptation measures at the national level.

For his substantial contribution to the application of Geo-Information Technology for Earth and Environmental Sciences, he received the National Geoscience Award in 2013.