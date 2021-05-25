Principal Secretary I&C sanctions cases under several central industry packages in J&K

Jammu, May 25: Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce (I&C), Ranjan Prakash Thakur, chaired separate meetings of State Level Committees regarding sanction of subsidy cases under Central Package of Incentives (CPI) and 30 per cent Central Capital Investment Incentive for Access to Credit (CCIIAC) under Industrial Development Scheme (IDS).

The Committee sanctioned cases of 100 per cent Insurance Subsidy, 3 per cent Interest Subsidy and 30 per cent CCIIAC amounting Rs. 25.83 crore for Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Director Industries and Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra and Director Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, Nazim Zai Khan, deliberated upon 70 subsidy cases pertaining to 3 per cent Interest Subsidy, 100 per cent Insurance Subsidy and 30 per cent CCIIAC under IDS.

Principal Secretary asked the General Managers to clear the backlog of cases pending in DICs so that maximum units are provided incentives during the pandemic COVID period to boost economic activities in the Union Territory.

Among others, Director Finance I&C, R C Kotwal, representative of Director General Accounts & Treasuries, Chairman Federation of Industries, Jammu, Lalit Mahajan, representative of JKDFC, representatives of Banks, General Managers of DIC Jammu, Kathua, Samba and Udhampur besides officers of Directorate of Industries & Commerce Jammu attended the meeting.

Director Industries & Commerce, Kashmir, Nazim Zai Khan along with officers of Directorate of I&C, and General Manager, JKDFC, Gowhar Arif, attended the meeting online from Srinagar.