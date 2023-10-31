Srinagar: President of India, Draupadi Murmu, is scheduled to begin a two-day visit to Ladakh, commencing on Tuesday, officials have announced.

On the first day of her visit, October 31, the President is set to grace the Foundation Day celebrations of the Union Territory of Ladakh in Leh.

According to an official source from Ladakh, as reported by KNO, on November 1, President Murmu will visit the Siachen Base Camp, where she will engage with the soldiers guarding the nation’s highest battlefield.

The official further stated, “A civic reception will be organized in her honor at Leh on the same day.” Additionally, the President’s itinerary includes interactions with members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and the local tribal population.