The Golden Arc: BRO drills 2.79 km long Sungal tunnel on Akhnoor -Poonch road

Jammu: Border Roads Organization (BRO) achieved a breakthrough when they drilled a tunnel 2.79 km long Sungal tunnel on the Akhnoor -Poonch highway.

Known as Golden Arc Road, the Akhnoor -Poonch highway is a highly strategic 200 Km stretch that connects the South Kashmir/ Jammu region to the West of Jammu Kashmir.

It connects the important border districts of Akhnoor, Rajouri, and Poonch. There are four major Tunnels in this stretch viz Kandi Tunnel, Sungal Tunnel, Naushera Tunnel, and Bhimber Gali Tunnel.

The construction of a pivotal infrastructure project National Highway144A connecting Akhnoor to Poonch reached a significant milestone today as the Breakthrough Ceremony for the Sungal Tunnel took place. The tunnel spanning an impressive 2790 meters is a crucial link connecting Akhnoor and Poonch.

DGBR Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan reviewed the breakthrough ceremony, which signifies a breakthrough in the construction activity of the tunnel. The breakthrough underscores the importance of this project signifying a major step forward in enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating smoother transportation along the National Highway.

On Jan 28, 2024 breakthrough of the Naushera Tunnel was achieved signifying the efforts of BRO towards providing connectivity across the areas of Rajouri and Poonch. The progress of the National Highway has taken place and the project is expected to be completed by 2026.

During his address DGBR Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, VSM mentioned that BRO is spearheading crucial road projects to connect remote areas with major centers in the Jammu-Poonch region. The Jammu-Poonch link, advancing rapidly, is on track for completion in the next few years. On being asked about Defence Infrastructure along LoC, DGBR mentioned that the development of Defence Infrastructure is a continuous process and Border Roads Organisation is committed to strengthening Defence Infrastructure by building and upgrading strategic roads all along the IB, LC, and LAC.

BRO and Project Sampark are steadfast in their commitment to Create, Connect, Care, and save the lives of the citizens of its area responsibility. It believes in the adage “Roads Build Nation” and rededicated itself to the construction of border road infrastructures to spur socio-economic progress.