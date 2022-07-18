Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PowerGrid) has invited applications to fill up 1103 apprentice vacancies

Important Dates

Last date of application: July 31, 2022

Vacancy Details

Apprentices- 1103 posts

Karnataka Region – 28, Tamil Nadu Region – 62, Kerala Region – 22, Andhra Pradesh – 42, Telangana Region – 32, Madhya Pradesh Region – 56, Gujarat Region – 53, Maharashtra Region – 58, Chhattisgarh Region – 42, Odisha – 47, Arunachal Pradesh Region – 30, Assam Region – 50, West Bengal Region – 63, Sikkim Region – 08, Bihar Region – 54, Jharkhand Region – 20, Uttar Pradesh Region – 90, Uttarakhand Region – 05, Jammu & Kashmir Region – 25, Haryana Region – 13, Punjab Region – 22, Himachal Pradesh Region – 15, Chandigarh Region – 02, Ladakh Region – 75, Delhi Region – 12, Haryana Region – 56, Uttar Pradesh Region NR-I – 18, Rajasthan Region NR-I – 43, Uttarakhand Region NR-I – 13, Haryana Corporate Center – 47.

Trades

ITI – Electrician

Diploma (Electrical)

Diploma (Civil)

Graduate (Electrical)

Graduate (Civil)

Graduate (Electronics/ Telecom)

Graduate (Computer Science)

HR Executive

CSR Executive

Secretarial Assistant

Salary

ITI: Rs 11000/- per month

Diploma: Rs 12000/- per month

Graduate: Rs 15000/- per month

Executive: Rs 15000/- per month

Educational Qualification:

Electrician – ITI in Electrician (Full Time course) Diploma(Electrical) – Full Time (3 years course) Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Diploma (Civil) – Full Time (3 years course) Diploma in Civil Engineering

Graduate(Electrical) – Full Time (4 years course) – B.E./B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electrical Engineering

Graduate (Civil) – Full Time (4 years course) -B.E./B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Civil Engineering

HR Executive – MBA (HR) /Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management / Personnel Management & Industrial Relation (2 years full-time course).

CSR Executive – 02 Years Full-time Master in Social Work(MSW) or Rural Development/ Management or equivalent.

Graduate (Computer Science) – Full Time (4 years course) – B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Computer Science Engg./ Information Technology.

Age Limit: Not completed the 18 years of age.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification in their respective trades. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through the registered email id. They will have to appear for the verification of documents. NO TA/DA shall be paid for verification of documents.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should first register themselves on the official website of NAPS for HR Executive/ CSR Executive/ Executive Law/ ITI (Electrician) at https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in or NATS for Degree/ Diploma in Engineering at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in and complete/update their profile by uploading all the required documents. Then they can apply for an Apprenticeship in POWERGRID – careers.powergrid.in.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is July 31, 2022.