SRINAGAR: Power Controller Kashmir has informed that, the power supply to the receiving station Kathidarwaza shall remain affected on April 01 from 11 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to receiving station Singhpora shall remain affected on April 01 and 05 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to receiving stations Chandoosa and Malpora shall remain affected on April 03 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to CTM Factory, Chackludan, GMC, Godrej Factory and Industries under SICOP Ist and SIDCO shall remain affected on April 01 and 03 from 8 am to 1 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to CTM Factory, Chackludan, GMC, Godrej Factory and Industries under SICOP Ist and SIDCO shall remain affected on April 02 from 9 am to 5 pm.