Postgraduate programmes: KU puts ‘no entrance test’ order on hold

Srinagar: Under fire, the University of Kashmir has put in abeyance the controversial order of admitting students to various postgraduate courses based on academic merit at the graduation level.

Last month, Kashmir University had decided to do away with the entrance test and admit students based on merit at graduation level. Every year, 30,000 students appear for the entrance test to various post-graduate programmes in the university.

The university’s decision to do away with the entrance examination had evoked sharp criticism from students and the faculty

Under pressure, Kashmir University issued a fresh notification saying that the admission to the PG programs for the current academic session based on the merit or the score obtained in the qualifying examination has been kept in “abeyance”.

“The final decision as to whether the admissions will be made based on the merit or score of the qualifying examination or through entrance test will be taken in due course of time,” the notification reads.

An official of Kashmir University said most of the students who apply for PG programmes are from the private institutions and they happen to have 80-85% marks in their qualifying examinations.

“It will be injustice with students who have better IQ and acumen which though cannot be measured by academic score,” he said.

A senior faculty of Kashmir University wishing anonymity said the varsity has the capability of holding entrance test. “University should decide after exploring all options. They cannot ruin the future of thousands of students who are working hard to crack the test,” he said.

Media spokesperson Kashmir University, Professor Shahid Rasool said if conditions permit, the University will conduct an entrance test. “If the condition doesn’t permit then we have to decide on doing away with the entrance test. As of today, keeping in view the situation, we have decided to withhold the decision,” he said.

Professor Shahid said that the decision has to be taken after discussing the issue with the administration. “They should allow us to hold exams in the valley. This is an emergency and we cannot decide without consulting the government. The decision will be taken hopefully by the second week of July,” he said.