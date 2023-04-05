SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to provisionally promote 10 standard students to next class in a bid to avoid academic loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

This follows the conclusion of the Class X exam on Wednesday. More than 63500 students appeared for the matriculation exam in soft zones of Kashmir. This was for the first time that the board exam was held in March. In August last year, the government shifted the academic session to March in sync with National Education Policy (NEP).

Principal Secretary, Education, Alok Kumar told The Kashmir Monitor that they always provide provisional admission to the students. “It is not a new thing. We do provide provisional admission to the students. This time too it will be done. Till results are out, the students will be promoted to the next class,” he said.

As per the ‘Uniform Academic calendar, the students who appear in Class 10 and 11 examinations shall be provisionally admitted in Class 11th and 12th respectively after the conclusion of the Board examination.

According to a government order, students, who are declared unsuccessful shall be permitted to continue their studies in Class 11th and 12th till the result of the Biannual/Annual Private examinations is declared. “In respect of the candidates who fail to pass in Bi-annual examination, provisional admission shall be canceled,” the order said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, 630 exam centers were set up for Class X students across the Kashmir division. Nearly 63543 students had enrolled for the exam in the soft zones of the valley.

Officials said the March session has helped to overcome many academic hiccups for the students. “Earlier students who had to seek admission elsewhere had to face migration issues. This time students can seek admission anywhere. There will be no problem whatsoever,” said an officer.

The government is now planning to hold exam for hard zones. Hard zones are those areas which are snowbound and not reachable. Since access to the area is difficult during March, the government decided to hold their exam separately. These students too will be given provisional admission and promoted to the next class. “They will also be promoted provisionally,” said an officer.