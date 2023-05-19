Srinagar: The University of Kashmir has issued the updated date-sheet for entrance examination for various PG programmes which is being held from May 26, 2023.

The entrance test will be held in three sessions (Morning, Afternoon and Evening) at various centers of the Main Campus of the University only, according to the date-sheet issued by Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations (DACE).

Admit Cards for the entrance test have been made available on the KU website from today (19th May 2023 after 4 pm). Aspirants are advised to re-check the schedule/date of test as per the updated date-sheet available on the varsity website.

The Center Notice will be available on the University website on 22nd May 2023. Candidates are advised to check their entrance test roll numbers, and match the same with respective centers and the date of test.

The Entrance test notice for aspirants of Integrated B.Ed-M.Ed shall be issued separately.

“For further clarification with regard to the entrance test, candidates may contact on the following phone numbers 0194-2272063, 7006795110, 9797243919 during office hours,”

the notification issued by DACE reads.

