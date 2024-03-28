English | اردو و
Contribute
Login
Thursday, March 28th 2024
Today's Paper

Police Seize Illegal Properties Worth Lakhs from Notorious Drug Peddler in Baramulla

by
1 min read
d0b08150 66fb 40e4 8cff 1f257dd4edb6

Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized a 6-marla plot of land and the plinth of an under-construction poultry farm, both valued at lakhs, from a notorious drug peddler in Baramulla district.

The individual, Mudasir Ahmad Shah, is currently in Central Jail Kot Bilwal Jammu under the PIT-NDPS Act.

The police action was taken under sections 68-E and 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act of 1985, linked to case FIR No. 113/2023 at PS Kreeri.

The properties were identified as illegally acquired during an investigation into drug trafficking by the peddler.

Latest from Blog

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading