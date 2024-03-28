Police Seize Illegal Properties Worth Lakhs from Notorious Drug Peddler in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized a 6-marla plot of land and the plinth of an under-construction poultry farm, both valued at lakhs, from a notorious drug peddler in Baramulla district.

The individual, Mudasir Ahmad Shah, is currently in Central Jail Kot Bilwal Jammu under the PIT-NDPS Act.

The police action was taken under sections 68-E and 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act of 1985, linked to case FIR No. 113/2023 at PS Kreeri.

The properties were identified as illegally acquired during an investigation into drug trafficking by the peddler.