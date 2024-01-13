Currently, Hina Khan, a renowned actress, is situated in the sacred city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where she is undertaking the religious pilgrimage of Umrah. Providing updates about her profound spiritual voyage on the social media platform, Instagram, she has recently shared glimpses of her transformative encounter.

Hina Khan shared a collection of photographs showcasing her time spent at the revered Masjid al-Haram on Friday, known as Jumma. Among these images, one particularly poignant moment was captured, depicting Hina offering a foot massage to an elderly woman in distress. Despite the language barrier, Hina and Ilbish, a kind-hearted lady from Uzbekistan, effortlessly connected through genuine warmth, affection, acts of kindness, and the power of love.

Hina shared a photo with a woman named Ilbish, who is approximately the same age as her grandmother. Ilbish is from Uzbekistan, and although they did not speak the same language, they were able to communicate through displays of warmth, affection, kindness, and love. During their encounter, Ilbish mentioned that her foot and ankle were hurting, so Hina kindly offered her a foot massage while they awaited the jumma azaan. As a gesture of gratitude, Ilbish gave Hina a white chocolate. This exchange brought Hina great joy, and she considered it a delightful moment.

In another story Hina spoke about her dream to offer Friday Namaz infront of Kaabah. “It was my dream to offer Jumma Namaz in Mataf, right infront of the Kaaba sharif. I waited for more than three hourse without moving an inch..if you move..you loose your spot.. It is almost impossible to find a spot to offer Jumma Namaz in haram sharif…”

She further added, “Tip: If you wish to offer jumma namaz in mataf area, infront of the kaaba, make sure you enter the gates at 9.30 am max 10 am..they shut the gates after 10 coz it gets over crowded..”

This marks her second visit to Makkah, having performed her first Umrah during Ramzan in March last year.

