Srinagar: A group of young Kashmiri artists has taken the internet by storm with their captivating online comic series PhatWangan, which is winning hearts.

Combining art, and storytelling with a touch of local flavor, these budding Kashmiri artists have showcased the vibrant culture and beauty of the region with their creativity.

PhatWangan comprises 10 episodes of 20 minutes each, which will be available on the YouTube Channel ‘Creative Contents’

Starring Amir Hussain Mir, Shahid Malik, Saif Rashid, Fayaz Rather, and Shahnawaz Bhat, the series is being directed by Shahid Latief and Shahnawaz Bhat.

Shahnawaz Bhat and T A Khanday have produced the series.

Bhat said this will be one of the top-notch comedy series in the country. “Since childhood, we have been watching our seniors performing comedy, which evoked a great response from the public. So, we came up with the concept PhatWangan, which is also a comic series. It is going to be one of the best comic series in the country,” Bhat said.

Bhat said that the series revolves around the daily life of five bachelors, who live together in a space.

“This is all about the comedy in their lives. We are all theatre actors in this series and everyone has put in efforts to make it one of the best comic series that Kashmir will have,” he said.

The makers have released the first musical comic segment `Matric Pass’, which has earned praise and applause from the people.

“Matric Pass is a musical comedy, which is sung by Aijaz Rah sahab and written by Subhan Shokeen. We put dialogues and voice-over in it to give an entirely different flavor,” Bhat said.

The second episode of the series, as per Bhat, is going to be a horror comedy. “Other episodes will be equally captivating and entertaining,” he said.

Bhat said the series embraces both traditional and modern art styles, showcasing intricate illustrations that capture the essence of Kashmiri culture.

“We want to connect to the people and know what Kashmiris like. We have gone back to our roots and connected with people. We got suggestions from our seniors and have collaborated with many to make this series the best one,” he said.

The comic series has garnered widespread acclaim on social media platforms, with fans praising the unique artistic vision and the creators’ dedication to portraying the lives and culture of Kashmir.

Online communities have sprung up, where fans eagerly discuss the latest episodes, share their interpretations, and commend the artists for their exceptional work.

In the last four days, the videos of `Matric Pass’ episode has 5000 views while nearly 200 netizens have been commended.