The deleted scene of the super-hit Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathaan is likely to be included in the OTT version.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, director Siddharth Anand said, “It’s the synergy that Abbas, Sridhar, Adi and me, it’s the four of us, not the three of us. The four of us having the same belief system, and the same films we’ve adorned, grown up on, and believed in and the cinema that we believe in. We share that, we share the same sentiment. So, the fact that he doesn’t have a name, and he’s found in a theatre that was actually called Navrang, which got edited out, which you might see in the OTT version.”

“None of us looks down upon it, none of us says this is cheesy. We all come in with, ‘Oh that’s a great idea and then he became Pathaan because of this reason and now he has no religion, he has only his country that matters to him’. It’s the synergy of like-minded people who give confidence to each other,” he added.

Pathaan, a spy action film, stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The film was released worldwide on January 25 and it has had an explosive journey at the box office as it recently crossed Rs. 1040.25 crores worldwide.

It will make its OTT debut next month on April 25, 2023.