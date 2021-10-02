Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Pakistani comedian and television personality Omer Sharif dies at 66

omer sharif

Veteran Pakistani comedian and television personality Omer Sharif passed away in Germany on Saturday. He was 66. The comedian was suffering from several ailments and was admitted to a hospital in Germany when his health deteriorated while he was being taken to the US for treatment.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal, shared the news of Sharif’s death. He wrote on Twitter, “With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr. Umer Sharif has passed away. In #Germany. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way.”

 

Sharif’s wife Zareen had earlier shared that the comedian was wheelchair-bound and had to be taken to the US. She used to share updates about the comedian’s health on his Facebook account.

Omer Sharif gained worldwide fame with his TV program Bakra Qiston Pe.

Born in 1955 in Karachi, Omer started his career at the age of 14 with stand up comedy. He gained prominence in Pakistan in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s and worked as a director, producer, actor and television personality.


