Pakistan violates ceasefire at LoC in Kupwara
SRINAGAR: Pakistan violated ceasefire when it resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) in frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara, official sources said on Sunday.
According to the sources, Pakistan violated ceasefire and resorted to firing with automatic weapons, targeting forward posts and civilian areas on this side of LoC in Keran and Tanghdar sectors in Kupwara on Saturday evening.
Indian troops retaliated and the exchange of fire continued from 1600 hours to 2350 hours.
Sources further said that Pakistani troops were resorting to firing to help militants to sneak into this side. However, they said troops were on high alert to foil any infiltration bid from PaK, where a huge number of trained militants are waiting in launching pads to sneak into this side.
Meanwhile, asserting that there was no letup in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in J&K, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said launching pads in PaK remained loaded with militants even during winter.
Singh said a huge number of militants are waiting on launching pads in PaK to infiltrate into this side. However, he further said troops were alert and prepared to foil any attempts by militants to sneak into this side to create disturbance.
”We have noticed another important thing this winter. The launching pads which militants used to desert during winters following snowfall remained active in Keran and Karnah sector in north Kashmir district of Kupwara.
These launching pads during this winter remained active. The activities on the other side of LoC, which used to come down during winter, also remained high as compared to previous years,” he added.
‘It’s an honour’: PM Modi tweets ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday welcomed US president Donald Trump ahead of his two-day visit to India as the two countries look forward to strengthening the bilateral partnership and ramp up cooperation in several areas.
The United States president, First Lady Melania Trump and a high-level delegation will fly into the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad before noon on Monday.
“India looks forward to welcoming @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad,” PM Modi tweeted.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi had said he was “extremely delighted” that the US president will visit India.
“India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship,” Modi had tweeted on February 12.
Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will drive along the 22-km route between the airport and Motera Stadium, the venue for the “Namaste Trump” event, and pass 28 stages representing the states of the country as part of what is being billed as the “India Road Show”.
The route is expected to have tens of thousands of people and artists showcasing arts from different states and Union territories. The route will also feature decorations depicting events in the life of Mahatma Gandhi, whose life was closely associated with Ahmedabad.
Trump and Modi will jointly address the “Namaste Trump” event, which is expected to begin at 12.30pm at Motera Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium.
It will be similar to the “Howdy Modi!” event that was attended by both leaders in Houston, Texas in September last year.
Donald Trump will then travel to Agra see the Taj Mahal before reaching Delhi.
India and the US are expected to finalise at least five memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on issues ranging from trade facilitation to homeland security during Trump’s visit during February 24-25 alongside some defence deals.
Trade has been one of the chief irritants in the relationship and it has defied resolution for years, across administrations. Trump has sought to address it more aggressively than his predecessors.
VIDEO: I-League: Real Kashmir seek home comfort against Indian Arrows
Real Kashmir FC would be looking to overturn their slump in form against Indian Arrows in an I-League clash here on Monday. After getting beaten in their last two matches, Kashmir would look to get full three points against the foreigner-less Arrows.
RKFC”s two losses, 2-1 against Churchill Brothers and 1-0 against Punjab FC, pushed them down to the eighth spot in the standings with 15 points from 11 matches.
A win against the All Indian Football Federation”s (AIFF) developmental side would move them back within the top four.
The Arrows approach the match on the back of a 1-3 defeat against East Bengal. They are at the bottom of the 11-team league, with just eight points from 12 games, having one only twice this season.
Dave Robertson coached RKFC would fancy their chances of beating a young Arrows team. They would be buoyed by the return to their home, the TRC Ground, after playing six consecutive matches, travelling all over the country.
Despite their defeat against Churchill, what would have gladdened Robertson was the goal from Robin Singh. The out of favour India international signed on loan from ISL team Hyderabad FC in the January transfer window.
His strike, though on a losing cause, was his first for the club, since joining Kashmir.
Centre back Mason Robertson has been an instrumental player for RKFC, scoring goals to help the team win four of their 11 matches played so far.
Mason, together with Gnohere Krizo and Kaullum Higginbotham, have been the driving force of RKFC”s forward line.
J&K road accidents have touched alarming proportions: Altaf Bukhari
SRINAGAR, February 23: Former finance minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed deep shock and grief over the loss of precious lives in Kathua road accident and called for urgent measures by the Lieutenant Governor led administration to curb such mishaps which have reached to an alarming proportion in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, Bukhari extended solidarity with the bereaved families of nine deceased including women and children and prayed for an early recovery of the five passengers who sustained injuries in the collision in Kathua district
Referring to media reports which claim that around 1000 persons have lost their lives in 5800 accidents in Jammu and Kashmir last year alone, the former finance minister termed the figures extremely disturbing.
“The official statistics have revealed that at least 9,126 persons have died and 75,616 injured in 54,742 road mishaps between 2010 and 2018 across J&K. How unfortunate is that J&K has been ranked second in India vis-à-vis road accidents with an average of over 900 deaths every year,” he questioned.
Bukhari said that the state authorities have miserably failed to curb majority of road accidents which took place due to rash driving, negligence of drivers and bad condition of roads, especially in hilly and mountainous districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that all the major provisions of the road safety policy have been either overlooked or no sincere efforts have been made to implement them in letter and spirit.
“It is highly unfortunate that even after specific recommendations put forth by the experts after extensive research conducted on such tragedies across the country, the successive governments have sofar failed to take measures to minimize loss of life especially in the regions with hilly terrains in Jammu and Kashmir,” the former finance minister observed.
He demanded that all existing and new roads be equipped with standard traffic control features like signs, markings, crash barriers, delineators, etc, besides initiatives should be taken to upgrade major roads in Jammu and Kashmir and classify important roads as state highways.
Expressing commiseration with the families who lost their near and dear ones in the current road mishap, Bukhari prayed for the eternal peace to their souls and endurance for their families to face this difficult time and bear their irreparable loss with courage. “The government should immediately disburse ex gratia relief to the bereaved families and arrange the best of treatment for the injured in this mishap,” he demanded.
