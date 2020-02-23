Pakistan violates ceasefire at LoC in Kupwara

SRINAGAR: Pakistan violated ceasefire when it resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) in frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara, official sources said on Sunday.

According to the sources, Pakistan violated ceasefire and resorted to firing with automatic weapons, targeting forward posts and civilian areas on this side of LoC in Keran and Tanghdar sectors in Kupwara on Saturday evening.

Indian troops retaliated and the exchange of fire continued from 1600 hours to 2350 hours.

Sources further said that Pakistani troops were resorting to firing to help militants to sneak into this side. However, they said troops were on high alert to foil any infiltration bid from PaK, where a huge number of trained militants are waiting in launching pads to sneak into this side.

Meanwhile, asserting that there was no letup in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in J&K, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said launching pads in PaK remained loaded with militants even during winter.



Singh said a huge number of militants are waiting on launching pads in PaK to infiltrate into this side. However, he further said troops were alert and prepared to foil any attempts by militants to sneak into this side to create disturbance.



”We have noticed another important thing this winter. The launching pads which militants used to desert during winters following snowfall remained active in Keran and Karnah sector in north Kashmir district of Kupwara.

These launching pads during this winter remained active. The activities on the other side of LoC, which used to come down during winter, also remained high as compared to previous years,” he added.