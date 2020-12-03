Oxygen concentrators to winter kits: ‘Athrout’ Kashmir comes to rescue of poor, needy

Srinagar: Daily wage laborer Shakeel Ahmad Sofi’s life turned upside down when the doctor told him to arrange an oxygen concentrator for his father.

Unable to handle the situation, he decided to Srinagar-based charity `Athrout’. Within no time, his problem was solved when `Athrout’ provided him with a free oxygen concentrator.

“I am a daily wage laborer. This deadly disease has made it difficult for me to meet the essential needs of my family. Arranging an oxygen concentrator on my own was impossible. Athrout Kashmir provided me with a free oxygen concentrator,” he said.

Sofi is not an isolated case. Athrout Kashmir has helped hundreds of people in need since the coronavirus outbreak in the valley.

“We donated our six ventilators to government hospitals. We have provided 5000 oxygen concentrators and 4898 nebulizers to those who cannot afford to buy them,” said Bashir Ahmad Nadwi, Chairman, Athrout Kashmir.

Nadwi, however, is worried about the power curtailment. “The scenario has changed this year. It’s a matter of life and death. There are thousands of people who need oxygen. It doesn’t matter how many oxygen concentrators and nebulizers we have donated. Both the machines need electricity,” he said.

PDD Chief Engineer Ajaz Ahmad Dar told The Kashmir Monitor that people should cooperate with the department and stop using high voltage heaters and boilers to avoid load shedding so that they can provide 24×7 electricity.”

Besides Oxygen concentrators and nebulizers, Athrout foundation has donated around 50000 PPE kits, 50000 masks, and face shields.

Even women were provided special kits containing sanitary napkins, sanitizers, masks, and other essentials. “It’s our job to look after everyone and fulfill the needs of the people in distress,” said Nadwi.

Covid relief apart, Athrout Kashmir will be providing special winter kits to 210 needy families. “We have been providing our winter kits to families for the last 10 years. We provide high-quality blankets, pherans, socks, sweaters, thermals, and charcoal, etc to the underprivileged,” he said.