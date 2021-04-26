‘No need to panic’: LG Sinha assures uninterrupted oxygen, medicine supply to fight COVID19 in J&K

Srinagar: Seemingly trying to raise the morale of people, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said there was no need to panic as the government is ensuring uninterrupted supply of medicines and oxygen to fight COVID19 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The administration is alert and working round the clock to ensure best health-care facilities. I am continuously reviewing hospitals preparedness, strengthening core capacities, and ensuring uninterrupted supply of medicines and oxygen. There is no need to panic. We have one of the best doctors to population ratio in the country, medical infrastructure and I can assure you, the administration is committed to tackling the impact of COVID-19,” Sinha wrote in an Op-ed piece in two local dailies.

Lieutenant Governor said the second wave of coronavirus is changing life and the economy dramatically. “Our entire medical staff, corona warriors, frontline workers, youth, people associated with essential and emergency services, volunteers, urban local bodies, Panchayati Raj Institutions have a huge responsibility in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Sinha said it has been decided that COVID-19 vaccination for people in the age group 18-45 years will be cost-free in the Union Territory. “It is my humble request to all of you to get yourself vaccinated and educate others too. With the active participation of youth, we will certainly win the fight against Covid-19,” he said.

Urging people to help each other in this unprecedented health crisis, he said since the second wave is hampering daily lives, the responsibility of each individual would be much bigger.

“I can speak from my experience that a single unit acting alone cannot make much headway in a demanding situation. We must forge a partnership with others like academia, the private sector, self-help groups, the public sector, and the various arms of the administration for a common path of development,” he said.

Sinha also appealed to people to exploit the opportunities the Covid crisis offer to build a more resilient society. “While the Covid Pandemic continues, we need to focus on boosting productivity, investments and ensure recovery speed is not hampered. On the policy front, there will be long-term economic challenges but I believe with people participation, we can increase growth outlooks and reduce unemployment further,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor said the government has responded to the ongoing Covid challenge with resolute steps. “We are making most of the opportunities in education and skill training by exploring various online modes, working on growth and prosperity, good governance, and grass-root development with the help of elected Panchayat representatives and the people,” he said.