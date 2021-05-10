`Will weather COVID storm’: 20 oxygen plants operationalized in district, sub-district hospitals across Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has operationalized high-flow Oxygen plants in almost all major district and sub-district hospitals across the valley.

More than 20 hospitals have been equipped with an oxygen facility in the last few days. Now, the valley hospitals have the capacity to generate 20000 liters per minute (LPM). Of which, the hospitals under the health department can generate over 9600 LPM.

The latest addition is the state-of-the-art oxygen plant at the Community Health Center (CHC) Channapora. “We have made oxygen plant operational at CHC. It will generate 500 LPM. In addition, we have 190 bulk cylinders available which can also be used during an emergency. We have also set up 60 COVID beds,” Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director, Health Department, Kashmir, told The Kashmir Monitor.

With new additions, Jammu and Kashmir has become one of the few states and union territories to augment oxygen facilities in the shortest possible time.

“We are well equipped now. If people follow COVID appropriate behavior, we will weather this storm. We are well prepared and let me assure you we will not face situation like Delhi or any other state,” said Dr. Mir Mushtaq, spokesman of the health department.

Dr. Mushtaq said all district hospitals are better equipped to treat COVID patients now. “Twenty hospitals have dedicated oxygen plants now. Plus we have around 1600 bulk cylinders. This is in addition to smaller cylinders,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir government has set up 2500 oxygen beds in district and sub-district hospitals to avoid referrals to territory hospitals in Srinagar. Officials said the hospitals are equipped with all facilities so that COVID patients do not face any inconvenience.

“We have set up 2500 oxygen beds in different hospitals. Currently, we do not face any oxygen shortage in Kashmir. We have all the facilities available. Plus we are setting up more hospitals. DRDO is setting up a hospital in Budgam. We are creating a backup facility in Pulwama. Likewise, we are augmenting other facilities as well,” said Dr. Mushtaq