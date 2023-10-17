SRINAGAR: A commercial building was damaged in an overnight fire mishap in the Batamaloo area of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district, officials said.

They that a three-storey commercial building, housing six shops including a non-functional hotel namely “New Akber Hotel”, and a restaurant, caught fire at around 3:30 AM at Batamaloo, following which men and machinery were rushed to the site.

“A rescue operation was soon after launched at the site, however before the flames could be contained the fire damaged roofing, second floor alongside one footwear shop and it’s store room”, the official said adding the first floor, ground floor with basement also sustained indirect damage due to heat and water.

The cause of fire is being ascertained, added the official.

(With inputs from GNS)