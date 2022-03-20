

SRINAGAR: Middle Eastern business delegation on Sunday arrived in Kashmir to explore investment opportunities.

At the Srinagar airport, the delegation was received by Principal Secretary of Industry and Commerce Ranjan Thakur.

This comes two months after Jammu and Kashmir government signed several important MoUs with different companies including Al Maya Group, MATU Investments LLC, GL Employment Brokerage LLC, and Noon at the Dubai Expo.

Top Arab, Hong Kong CEOs arrive in Kashmir 4

Shaikh Abdelaziz Humaid Saqer Alqasimi, a member of the Royal Family of UAE, and Awadh Mohamed Al Sh Mogrin Sultan, a top-ranking diplomat will be part of the delegation.

Those who arrived include Ahmad Mohd Ramadhan Alrafei, Group CEO of UAE Royal International Group; Kamal Puri Chairman of Indian Skyline University; Abdulla Omar Ahmad Ahmad Altayer, Group Executive Director of UAE AlTayer and Ramesh Kumar Sawarthia, Group Chairman of Hong Kong-based Sawarthia.

Top Arab, Hong Kong CEOs arrive in Kashmir 5

Other members include Jassim Mohammed Jassim Ahli, Director Intercontinental Dubai; Saleh Mohammad Ramadhan Alrafi, Managing Director of Saleh Mohammed Ramadan Trading; Manohar Mohanlal Lahori, Chairman, and CEO of Indian Palmon Group; Abdulaziz Mohd Saeed Abdulla, promoter of Hanadi Trading Est; Mohammad Ali Redha Alhasimi, MD of Ali AlHashemi Group; Tauseef Chaman of Indian City Tower Real Estate and Bal Krishen, Chairman of Century Financial Group.

Mazher Farooqui Sabir, senior Editor of Khaleej Times is also part of the delegation.

Others arriving include Salem Abdulaziz Mustafa Abdulla Almazrooqi, partner of Rawaaj; Mohamed Saleh Hassan Mohamed Almulla, trade owner of Everon Dubai; Abdulla Mohammad Yousuf Abdulla Alshaibani, Group CEO of Emirates International Investment; Abdelrahim Abdalla Mohamed Safar, chairman of Gulf Travel & Tourism; Abdulla Ali Salem Mohammad Mubarak, owner of Ava Art Gallery and Karan Kumar Bhawnani, Group CEO of West Zone. Besides several temple trustees and health czars are also arriving on a three-day tour.

During their visit, the delegation will meet local businessmen and government officials to get a first-hand account of the investment climate. Principal Secretary of Industry and Commerce Ranjan Thakur is coordinating the tour.