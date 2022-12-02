A bride broke stereotypes when she led her ‘baraat’ while sitting on a horse-drawn cart.

A video of the unique ritual is winning the internet and is being widely shared on social media.

This incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.

The bride, Simran, was dressed up in a red lehenga and wore a matching turban, and went along with her family and friends for the marriage ritual.

Speaking to IANS, Simran said, “It is a common ritual here that the groom usually rides a horse. Today, the bride is on the horse. I have never been treated like a daughter. My family always supported me. They wanted to send out a message of encouragement to all those girls who think they are not as good as boys.”

Notably, Simran had returned from the UAE about two months back after working there for nearly two years. The wedding was held on Monday.

The bride is the only child of Pintu Chaudhary, who is a farmer. Simran married Dushyant Chaudhary, a resident of Kashipur in Uttarakhand. Dushyant is a petroleum engineer.