NASA warned that CME is expected hit with a geomagnetic storm on Earth soon. Know details.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sun is again showing its anger while spewing CMEs in the space. SpaceWeather.com has reported a recent solar event originating from sunspot AR3467, which could potentially impact our planet in the coming days. NASA’s latest model suggests that a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) unleashed during this eruption might deliver a glancing blow to Earth. Is our home planet in danger? Know what space experts have said.

Understanding Sunspots and Magnetic Filaments:

Celestial Dance in the Sky: Earth Braces for Solar Wind’s Impact

NASA’s Psyche Spacecraft Rockets Toward Enigmatic Metal-Covered Asteroid

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s begin with the basics! Sunspots are temporary phenomena on the Sun’s photosphere, characterized by cooler temperatures and intense magnetic activity. Magnetic filaments are regions of concentrated magnetic energy connecting these sunspots. The report says that on October 16th, sunspot AR3467 witnessed a magnetic filament eruption, releasing a burst of energy into space.

A Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) is a massive burst of solar wind and magnetic fields rising above the solar corona or being released into space. CMEs can travel towards Earth, carrying energetic particles and potentially impacting our planet’s magnetosphere.

NASA’s Warning And The Path of the CME:

The good news is that the CME resulting from sunspot AR3467’s eruption is not on a direct collision course with Earth. However, it might still have an impact due to its trajectory.

However, NASA’s space weather experts have been monitoring this CME closely. Their latest model suggests that it may deliver a glancing blow to our planet on October 19th, which could lead to a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm.

Potential Impacts of a G1-Class Geomagnetic Storm:

A G1-class geomagnetic storm is considered minor but can still have some noticeable effects, such as:

Disruptions to satellite communications.

Minor fluctuations in power grids.

Beautiful auroras visible at higher latitudes.

Preparing for the Geomagnetic Storm:

While this off-target CME isn’t a cause for major concern, it’s crucial to regularly keep a watch on these solar activities. NASA continuously monitors the sun using a network of solar observatories, investigating a wide range of phenomena, from the sun’s delicate outer atmosphere to its turbulent surface. They also delve into the sun’s interior by employing magnetic and helioseismic instruments.

This ongoing solar surveillance involves missions like the Solar Dynamics Observatory, Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory, Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph, Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscope Imager, the collaborative ESA/NASA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory, and the collaborative JAXA/NASA Hinode.