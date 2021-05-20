Over 2 lakh Covid infected persons recover in J&K till May 19: LG Office

Srinagar: Office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that over two lakh Covid-19 infected patients recovered in J&K till May 19.

“202039 Covid Positive patients defeat the virus and recovered till May 19th, 2021,”LG office tweeted.

Besides, 2847780 Covid vaccine doses were administered up to the same period besides it showing that 4338 recoveries being recorded in last twenty-four hours (May 18 – May 19).

The office informed of a 120-year-old woman Dholi Devi from Udhumpur who ‘took her first dose of the Covid Vaccine’.

“120 years old, a lady Dholi Devi from remote area of Udhampur District took her 1st dose of #CovidVaccine”, reads the tweet. An appended representational picture flaunting the old lady with few health-care workers reads; “120 years old, Dholi Devi, who hails from a remote village Ghar Katiyas of Sub Division Drudu, Udhumpur District turn upto vaccination camp to get first shot of #CovidVaccination.”

“We are very happy to get ‘our eldest member of family vaccinated against the Covid disease”, quoting a family member, the tweet concluded.