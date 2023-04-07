Five persons including two minors and two pregnant women of two Indian families lost their lives while being on their way to perform Umrah in Makkah in the wee hours of Thursday, Telangana Today reported.

Two of the victims were from Hyderabad and the other two from Rajasthan.

Riyadh based families of Ahmed Abdul Rasheed (27) and Mohammed Shahid Khatri (24), neighbours in Suwaidi area of Riyadh were travelling in a vehicle to perform Umrah, when their vehicle was hit by another car from opposite direction around 3 a. on Thursday, some 140 km from Riyadh, according to relatives of the deceased.

Ahmed Abdul Rasheed of Hyderabad along with his pregnant wife Khansa, three-year-old daughter Mariam accompanied by Mohammed Shahid Khatri, of Sikar district in Rajasthan and his pregnant wife Sumayya and their four-year-old son Ammar Ahmed were travelling in a car to Makkah when their car met with a head-on collision .

In that tragic accident Ahmed Abdul Rasheed’s wife Khansa and daughter Mariam died on the spot while Ahmed Abdul Rasheed is battling for life in a hospital. The entire family of Shahid Khatri too died. Shahid Khatri and his four-year-old son died on the spot while his wife Sumayya succumbed to her injuries while being treated in a hospital.